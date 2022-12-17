Insider Selling: Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Sells $26,598.51 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $26,598.51. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,122.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of VLD stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 78.43% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Velo3D by 12.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

