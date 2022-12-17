Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.07

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.07 and last traded at C$197.93, with a volume of 229177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$197.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.27.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$192.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.