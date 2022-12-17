Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IRRX stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 29.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $901,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

