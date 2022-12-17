Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 129,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 74,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

