Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.81. 363,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,523. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of 1.72 and a one year high of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.54.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 176.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTR shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

