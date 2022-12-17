Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.75. 121,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 364,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 458.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

