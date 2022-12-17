Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 50,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.