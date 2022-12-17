Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

