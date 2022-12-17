Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Client First Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,549,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

