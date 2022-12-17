Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 52,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.