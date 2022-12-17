Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.5% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 79.4% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.