Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 14.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.25. 68,300,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,965,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.