Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

