Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

