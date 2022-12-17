IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $132.75 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

