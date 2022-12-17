IPVERSE (IPV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,547.03

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $42,547.03 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

