Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

