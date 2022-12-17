iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 324,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 163,949 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34.

