iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 753,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.57. 961,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,038. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.