iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,003,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,323. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

