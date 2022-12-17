iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 429,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

