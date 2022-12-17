iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

