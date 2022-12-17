iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 27.0% in November

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,124. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
