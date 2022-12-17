iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lowered by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,616 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

