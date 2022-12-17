iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 4.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $433,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

