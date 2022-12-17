iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 395,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,051. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.