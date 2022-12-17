iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Client First Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

