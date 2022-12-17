iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

IWS stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

