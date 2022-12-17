iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

