iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.95.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

