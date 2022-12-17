iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

