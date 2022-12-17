iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.95.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.