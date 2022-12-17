iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.95.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

