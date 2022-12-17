iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

