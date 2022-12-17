iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 412,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after buying an additional 109,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.