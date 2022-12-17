Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares in the company, valued at $389,992.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,454 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 340,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,682. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

