ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 965,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,266. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

