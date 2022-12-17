Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

