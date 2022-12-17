J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 3,780,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,045.0 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
