J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 3,780,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,045.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

