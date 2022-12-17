Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.72. 1,755,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,164% from the average session volume of 77,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$197.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.