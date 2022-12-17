Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

