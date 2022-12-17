Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock remained flat at $41.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

