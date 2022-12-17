JasmyCoin Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $147.47 million and $33.66 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.13 or 0.05251360 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00488562 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.28947522 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
