JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCNE remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter worth $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter worth $488,000.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

