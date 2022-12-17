JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 970,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,461.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $27.72 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.50 ($34.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Featured Stories

