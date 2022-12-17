Jennifer Jarrett Sells 16,482 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

