John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.83. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $240,000.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

