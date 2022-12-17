Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

