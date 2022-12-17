Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52.

