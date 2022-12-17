Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

